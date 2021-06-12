Plotting Your Fiction: 3 Tips

Write FAST in your first draft (this stops your internal editor derailing you)

Your creative self slides off the rails easily, especially if you think too much. If you’re writing slowly, this article on creative anxiety may help, because:

Writing demands focus. You’re shutting out the world to concentrate on a scene between characters in your imagination, or on ideas you’re trying to capture in words.

Use the power of streaks if you’re anxious. You might create a streak to write for 20 minutes without lifting your fingers from the keyboard, for example.

The BIG benefit of using writing streaks is that your anxiety dissipates when you’re writing, rather than thinking.