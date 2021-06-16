Serial Fiction: 3 Easy Tips To Help You Begin Your Serial - Copywriter Angela Booth

Writing serial fiction: questions

Questions authors ask about serial fiction include:

How long is a complete serial? As a rule of thumb, a serial might match the number of words in a novel in the genre you’ve chosen, but length is up to you.

What if a serial doesn’t sell? If it doesn’t, it still gives you benefits: you build readers (and fans, we hope) and you add to your publishing catalogue. You could look on your serial as a marketing exercise and an experiment.

I’ve had a couple of students who gave up on a venture into serial fiction. However, the majority found that their serial helped them to sell more books and gain confidence.

Serial fiction has a lot in common with writing short stories

You could look at writing a serial as if you were writing a collection of short stories. I often write collections of stories and publish them individually. After I’ve written five, I combine them to a collection, then publish the collection. Each story in the collection sells the other stories—and your novels as well.