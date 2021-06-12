Short Fiction: 3 Tips To Plot A Short Story In 60 Seconds Or Less

To make it easier to develop a good short story, let your initial inspiration be your guide.

Short fiction is SHORT: remember your initial inspiration

What’s your initial inspiration for the story?

Inspiration can come from anywhere. For me, it often comes from a piece of art—anything from an advertising image to a movie poster or a billboard. (Commercial images are designed to evoke emotion. More on the importance of emotion in writing fiction below.)

Maybe even from a dream. If you wake up with an image of something in your mind, your creative self might be trying to tell you something.

Perhaps you can’t get a person out of your head, whether the person’s someone in real life, or a fictional character. If the character’s fiction, rather than writing fan fiction, write a short story.