Short Fiction Self-Publishing: Turn A Few Hours Into Book Sales - Copywriter Angela Booth

Short fiction: how one author turned her self-publishing career around

One author said she credited a big uptick in her Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) sales to a single short story. Sales went from under $100 a month to upwards of $50 a day.

“Last year I got an idea for a story and published it,” she said. “The story took me about four hours. I started it in the evening after the kids went to bed. I finished it early next morning. Readers bought the story and wanted more. That story encourage me to create my mailing list. Then I wrote a novel about the main character and put it up for pre-order.”

Not only did that novel sell, she’s turned it into a series. She’s published another novel and is working on a third.

Writing short fiction is fun and it can be profitable too.

If you’ve been meaning to try a short story or two, join us for the Short Fiction Challenge.