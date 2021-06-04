Solve Marketing Challenges Fast: My Marketing Packages

Why marketing packages?

Since the 2020 global fiasco, I’ve received questions and enquiries about marketing solutions from business owners who want to reconnect with their customers and find new ones.

Unfortunately, marketing isn’t a one-size-fits-all proposition. Everything depends on your target market, and… Yadda, yadda, yadda.

If you’re running a business, you’re busy with your business.

You want marketing that works, without hassle. You’re understandably impatient, because often, spending money on the problem means wasting money.

A client brought that home to me recently.

Right in the middle of my (great, no lie) marketing pitch for his marketing options, he sighed. “OK,” he said.

He sounded defeated. “I don’t understand all this social stuff, but OK… Haven’t you got something simple? Something that just works, because it covers everything I need?”

I said, “how about a package? Now I know what you need, I can create a marketing package for you. One solution, each month. Just one thing—to meet your marketing goals without hassle.”

He agreed that that sounded great.

So, suddenly I had a client and I had to create a package to meet his needs.

Over time, one package became several offerings; options for various clients, each option customized to suit the customer’s business.