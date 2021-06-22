Start Writing Your Novel: 4 Scrivener Tips To Make It Easy

Get a handle on your book with “this is a story about”

You’ve brainstormed ideas for novels, and decide to develop one idea further. Get a handle on it by starting a sentence with: “this is a story about…” and write ONE sentence.

An example: “This is a story about a Regency widow who’s using her inheritance to give her three daughters a season: unfortunately, none of the daughters want one.”

You can and probably will change your sentence later. It’s just meant to ensure that you lay out a basic situation, characters, and a basic conflict.

3. Keep EVERYTHING related to your novel in Scrivener

Here’s the best tip for using Scrivener. When you’re working on a novel, keep everything related to the novel in Scrivener. The text for your book goes into the Draft folder, because that’s the only folder which is compiled.