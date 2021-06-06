Why A Brain Dump? Manage Stress And Organize Your Life

What’s a brain dump?

A brain dump involves writing down everything that’s taking up space in your mind. With that done, you have space, time and energy to think. You’ll be more creative too.

Here’s a good explanation of how a brain dump works:

Brain dumping is… similar to cleaning out and organizing a closet. (It helps you because)… part of anxiety is the problem of too much unresolved clutter in your mind.

Let’s look at some brain dump tips to help you to integrate this wonderful process in your life so you can become relaxed, confident, and in charge of your life.