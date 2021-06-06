Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Your Journal: 3 Easy Tips To Enhance Your Creativity | Main | Motivation Monday: How To Stop Overthinking And Act On Your Goals »

Why A Brain Dump? Manage Stress And Organize Your Life

What’s a brain dump?

A brain dump involves writing down everything that’s taking up space in your mind. With that done, you have space, time and energy to think. You’ll be more creative too.

Here’s a good explanation of how a brain dump works:

Brain dumping is… similar to cleaning out and organizing a closet. (It helps you because)… part of anxiety is the problem of too much unresolved clutter in your mind.

Let’s look at some brain dump tips to help you to integrate this wonderful process in your life so you can become relaxed, confident, and in charge of your life.

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on June 06, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts