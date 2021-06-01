Writing Fiction: Here’s Why You Write In Scenes

In each scene, the reader identifies with your Point of View (POV) character; the reader is seeing what the POV character sees, touching what he touches, and feeling what he feels.

Make every effort to stay inside a single point of view in a scene, don’t wander outside it. “Head-hopping”, jumping from one point of view to another inside a scene isn’t effective, and you can confuse the reader.

Writing in scenes makes plotting easier.

How to develop an exciting plot, scene by scene (it’s easy)

Struggle with plotting and outlines? Write in scenes. You’ll meet your readers’ expectations for unputdownable fiction—and your novels will sell.