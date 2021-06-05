Your Journal: 3 Easy Tips To Enhance Your Creativity

Want to enhance your creativity? Start a writing journal and write a few sentences every day: not only will you be more creative, you’ll be more productive as well.

Here’s why:

Your writing journal breaks your inertia and conquers creative anxiety;

You’ll start thinking like a writer — when you write something every day, you’ll build a writing habit;

Ideas multiply: you’ll get more ideas, because you’re writing them down.

Your writing journal helps you to write, even if you’re not in the mood

The biggest benefit? You’re writing. Try making a commitment to writing in your notebook every day, even if it’s just a short sentence. Or a shopping list. Or a task list.

If you’re not writing, you build up “writing” as something big and scary in your mind. Journaling makes the writing process much less intimidating.

Try these tips.