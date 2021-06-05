Angela Booth

Your Journal: 3 Easy Tips To Enhance Your Creativity

Want to enhance your creativity? Start a writing journal and write a few sentences every day: not only will you be more creative, you’ll be more productive as well.

Here’s why:

  • Your writing journal breaks your inertia and conquers creative anxiety;
  • You’ll start thinking like a writer — when you write something every day, you’ll build a writing habit;
  • Ideas multiply: you’ll get more ideas, because you’re writing them down.

Your writing journal helps you to write, even if you’re not in the mood

The biggest benefit? You’re writing. Try making a commitment to writing in your notebook every day, even if it’s just a short sentence. Or a shopping list. Or a task list.

If you’re not writing, you build up “writing” as something big and scary in your mind. Journaling makes the writing process much less intimidating.

Try these tips.

Posted by on June 05, 2021

