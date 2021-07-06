Angela Booth

Book Marketing For Cheap: Save On Promotions

Social media sells: market others, and your own books

To market your books successfully on social media, be aware that it takes time. You need to consistently use a network and build your connections. If you’re consistent, you will sell more books. Several authors in our group love Instagram.

Look on developing your social media accounts (Twitter, Facebook et al) as a longterm book marketing strategy.

The larger your social media account grows on a network, the bigger your influence.

Both before and after your following grows, promote others. Many will reciprocate and will promote your book. One of our authors experienced a huge surge in sales when an influencer mentioned his book.

via peneloperedmont.com

Pin It!

