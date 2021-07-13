Content Marketing: Here Comes The Holiday Sales Season - Copywriter Angela Booth

Within eight weeks, you’ll not only have prepared marketing strategies and plans for your primary products, you’ll have at least one solid month’s worth of content ready to release. Easy peasy, right?

Relax. There’s no need to panic, but it’s time to get your holiday season content marketing under way.

Your content marketing strategy for the holidays

Consider a three-step process: strategy; planning; and execution. Although it’s useful consider each step discretely, in practice you’ll keep strategizing, planning and executing until next January.

In years past, you could lay out a marketing strategy and follow it with a minor tweak or three. Nowadays, with restrictions and lockdowns and who-knows-what, you need to be alert and ready not merely with a Plan B, but with Plans C, D, and E.