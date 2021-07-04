Content Marketing, SEO And Websites: 4 Practical Tips To Make Sales - Copywriter Angela Booth

In today’s business world, powerful strategies like content marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) help websites to get found and make sales.

Neither is magic.

To use the two strategies above, you need a foundation: you need to know what you’re selling and to whom you’re selling it. You’re relying on the search engines to get found by those who want to buy from you.

Using advertising? Advertising boosts your content marketing and SEO strategies. So, when you stop buying ads, you keep your rankings.

Content marketing and SEO: myths and lies

Not only do I work with marketing clients each day, I also work with freelance writers. I spend a lot of time online. Myths about content marketing and SEO abound, so do outright lies. To combat the lies, you need a basic understanding of how the search engines work.

Let’s look at the tips.