Create Content For Fiction And Nonfiction: 3 Weird Ways To Get Ideas

Ideas are everywhere. But if you’re a new writer, you worry about freshness, and originality. You need NEW ideas, don’t you?

Well… Completely “new” ideas may not be possible, nor even desirable. No one knows everything, so an idea may be new to you, but stale or derivative.

In commercial fiction, new ideas which flout genre conventions aren’t desirable at all. You need to be aware of genre conventions; every genre has them. When you step outside those conventions readers not only won’t buy your novel, you’ll also get nasty comments in reviews.

For example, recently an author asked me why her romance novel isn’t selling. She was outraged: “my beta readers love it!” Unfortunately, no beta reader told her that romance readers hate cheating heroines; they want escapism—that’s what they’re paying for.