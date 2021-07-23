Kindle Vella (New): Amazon Publishes Your Serial Fiction

Kindle Vella: does this new service offer benefits for authors?

(Important… Please be aware that that my opinion is based solely what I’ve read about the new service and my experiences with short and serial fiction; I haven’t used Kindle Vella.)

Will this new service succeed?

Amazon launches services (such as Kindle Worlds for fan fiction) then shutters them if they don’t make enough money. So this new venture means that Amazon knows that serials sell; it’s attempting to profit from them.

Amazon shuttered Kindle Worlds after five years, so everything depends on whether readers use Kindle Vella in sufficient numbers for Amazon to see good profits.

Readers to one side. Does Kindle Vella offer benefits for authors?