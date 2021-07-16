Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Content Marketing: Here Comes The Holiday Sales Season - Copywriter Angela Booth | Main

Serial Fiction: 3 Quick Tips To Start Writing Today

Today, many TV programs are serials. Sometimes they’re delivered in weekly episodes. Alternatively, the complete program is made available for viewers who like to binge.

Serial fiction questions: there are no rules

You make the decisions when you’re writing serial fiction.

Although I commonly write serials in ten episodes of 5,000 to 8,000 words, there’s no rule which says that you need to write ten. You may choose to write yours in three parts—go ahead!

Alternatively, if you want to write a dozen episodes or thirty, it’s up to you—and readers.

Recently a student asked: “is it OK to keep writing? I’m not ready to let go of the characters yet. I’ve got some great ideas. Will readers be annoyed? I promised them 12 parts… What if I write 20?”

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on July 16, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts