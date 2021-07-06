Angela Booth

Writing Fiction? Two Writing Strategies To Try

Writing fiction: high concept and emotion

I decided that my two strategies for writing fiction could be: to develop high concept ideas, and to think more about emotion in my fiction.

“High concept” ideas for writing fiction: what are they?

“High concept” comes from the world of screenwriting.

I define high concept ideas as those ideas which are instant attention grabbers. Often they include a genre trope. These ideas are easy to identify: check the blurbs of bestselling books.

Currently I’m on a Loretta Chase reading kick; I adore her novels. From the blurb of her novel A Duke in Shining Armor:

“A Runaway Bride… Lady Olympia Hightower finds herself sneaking out the chapel window, in a mad, attempt to escape her glorious future as a duchess.”

(“Runaway bride” is a popular trope in romance novels and movies.)

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on July 06, 2021

