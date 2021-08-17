Email Marketing - Copywriter Angela Booth

It’s time to do more with email marketing

While I’m all for email marketing because of the benefits, it’s a commitment too.

One of my clients ran several mailing lists for her customers over the course of 15 years. In 2020, she closed her lists and the account on her marketing platform provider.

I asked her why. Her response: “It’s time to man the lifeboats. I used to enjoy email marking; it improved my business. That’s no longer the case. I’m not sure why–and I don’t care. I want to save my business. Anything which can’t help with that right now, today, has to go.”

Only you know whether you need to do more email marketing. If you need help, get in touch.