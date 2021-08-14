Angela Booth

Short Fiction Challenges: 4 Savvy Tips To Master Them - Copywriter Angela Booth

If you’ve tried writing short fiction and found it wasn’t your jam, that’s OK—it’s challenging to write short stories and novellas. You haven’t got the space you have in a novel. It can seem claustrophobic.

Most challenges are easy to overcome, if you remember that you’re not writing a saga: you’re giving readers an experience.

Short fiction: the experience is everything

My favorite mantra for short fiction is: one problem, one solution. The vital question I ask my students is: what do you want readers to feel?

The genre indicates the experience readers want. In romance, readers want to experience the passion your main characters have for each other. In a horror tale, readers want to experience… horror. (My favorite horror tale remains Casting The Runes, by M.R. James.)

If you keep the thought of “experience” in mind, writing short stories becomes fun.

