Time Management: Avoid The Trap (And Finally Achieve Your Goals)

Do you ever feel that time management is a trap? I’ve been feeling this over the past few months. With 2020 such a disaster, I had hoped that I’d catch up and make progress this year.

We discussed time management in a recent writers’ group meeting. It turned out that many members felt the same way: as if they’d never catch up with themselves, while their To Do lists grew longer and longer.

One writer mentioned the PARA method of organization and common misunderstandings of time management.

After I looked into the PARA method, I decided that from now on, my sole method of time management would be Projects. (With a capital “P”, because each Project is a discrete item, with a deadline.)

