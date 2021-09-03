Freelance Services: A Simple Fix To Improve Website Sales Today

If you sell services, chances are good that today you rely on your website to win clients. Unfortunately, for many service businesses, responses are slow. Advertising isn’t helping.

Freelance services: make more sales with this fix

Want a simple fix to help you to make sales?

Here you go. Call up your home page and read it, as a prospective client would. I know this is challenging, but do your best.

Next, answer this question: Is your current home page focused on your clients, or on your business?