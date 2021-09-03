Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Email Marketing - Copywriter Angela Booth | Main

Freelance Services: A Simple Fix To Improve Website Sales Today

If you sell services, chances are good that today you rely on your website to win clients. Unfortunately, for many service businesses, responses are slow. Advertising isn’t helping.

Freelance services: make more sales with this fix

Want a simple fix to help you to make sales?

Here you go. Call up your home page and read it, as a prospective client would. I know this is challenging, but do your best.

Next, answer this question: Is your current home page focused on your clients, or on your business?

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on September 03, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts