Ghostwriting Services: Clever White-Label Options To Explore Today

The above services pay extremely well, especially concepts. One of my writing students recently completed a concept for a fashion/beauty blog for a client. The client accepted her five-figure fee for the 30-page report with alacrity.

While services such as business plans and book proposals need you to have some experience in creating these documents, you can handle many AV, EDM and concept development services easily enough, using your creativity and research.

Let’s look at some tips to help you to develop highly-paid white-label ghostwriting services.

1. Be alert to client needs: how can you help?

Clients are the life-blood of your business. Just as you and I do, your clients put things off because they lack the time or the budget.

It’s now September, so the holiday sales season is ramping up. Many of your clients are prospects for your ghostwriting services. They must know you offer these services however; they won’t know if you don’t tell them.