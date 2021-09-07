Goal Setting Trap: Avoid The Trap And Achieve Your Goals

One writer said: “Goal setting isn’t for me. Life’s too stressful now. What’s the point of goals when so much is changing?” Many agreed.

I agreed too. It’s easy to feel burned out by goals; you can set a goal, then your life derails. Within a week, your goal seems like a fantasy.

A veteran author had a different point of view. She said that whenever we set a goal, life throws up obstacles. “Change is always hard,” she said. “For many people, the global pandemic has brought too many changes—but I believe in goal setting anyway. You need to avoid the big trap”.

What trap?