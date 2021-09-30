How To Outline Your Writing: 3 Easy Tricks You Need Today

Whenever I use the word “outline” to my students, I know a couple of people in the group will sigh and look as if they wish they were somewhere else. Anywhere else.
To eliminate the panic, I suggest to my students that they substitute the word “map” for “outline.”
A map:
- Orients you: it shows you where you are;
- Reveals routes to your destination;
- Is a visual guide. With a map, you can take in a lot of information at a glance.
Mind maps are a wonderful tool to help you to outline/ map your projects.