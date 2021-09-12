Marketing Strategies For Freelance Writers: 2 Ways To Get Clients

1. Get hired on the freelance marketplaces (outbound marketing)

As freelancers, we were part of the gig economy long before it became fashionable. In 2021, the “gig economy”—project-based, short-term work—is huge, worldwide. It’s growing too, at around 17% per year.

Depending on how it’s measured, the gig economy was estimated to be at 40% of US workers in 2020, with similar numbers in other western countries. According to Statista:

In 2023, the projected gross volume of the gig economy is expected to reach 455.2 billion U.S. dollars.

As the gig economy has grown, so have the freelance marketplaces.