Plotting A Series Of Novels: 5 Tips To Get You Started

1. Create a framework for your series: a world, and big conflicts

Keeping your characters together — giving them a reason for interacting — is a challenge for every author, no matter the genre. Devices to keep characters interacting can include:

  • Family relationships;
  • Settings: a workplace, or a small town;
  • A quest, or a challenge, or a crime.

The framework for the Greenleaf series is a Memphis mega-church, the Greenleaf family, and a crime.

If you’re a pantser, and hate plotting (me, too), spend time on your framework, and the rules of the world of your series. Once you know the world, and your over-arching plot, you can cheerfully pants the novels.

via peneloperedmont.com

Pin It!

