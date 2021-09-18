Professional Ghostwriter Offers New Service For Publishers

Serials are popular on the video streaming services; viewers enjoying binge-watching entire seasons of a production.

They’re now popular with self-publishing authors too. Recently Amazon introduced Kindle Vella, which it calls “a new storytelling option… U.S. based authors can publish serialized stories, one short episode at a time.”

Author Angela Booth, who ghostwrites fiction for clients, says that she’s now offering a serial-fiction option. “My ghostwriting services always included fiction, but with Kindle Vella now available, clients are very interested in serials.”