Writing Apps: 4 Apps To Get Organized And Improve Your Writing

Here are our group’s favorites.

1. Scrivener: a clear favorite app for long projects (Mac/ Windows)

When I went back to the Mac in 2005 after years of using Window machines, Scrivener caught my eye. I loved it from the start. Whether you write fiction or nonfiction, if you’re an author, give Scrivener a try.

One of my author friends, who’s a ghostwriter, said she couldn’t imagine writing a book without Scrivener. She says she “writes in chunks”, so I asked her to explain.

From her email response: