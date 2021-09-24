Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Writing Process: Become More Productive With 4 Easy Warmups | Main

Writing Apps: 4 Apps To Get Organized And Improve Your Writing

Here are our group’s favorites.

1. Scrivener: a clear favorite app for long projects (Mac/ Windows)

When I went back to the Mac in 2005 after years of using Window machines, Scrivener caught my eye. I loved it from the start. Whether you write fiction or nonfiction, if you’re an author, give Scrivener a try.

One of my author friends, who’s a ghostwriter, said she couldn’t imagine writing a book without Scrivener. She says she “writes in chunks”, so I asked her to explain.

From her email response:

“I’m always busy, working on up to four books at any one time. I can’t afford to procrastinate! My deadlines mean that I have daily word count…

“So, I write whatever pops into my mind. With fiction, perhaps it’s a scene from the first couple of chapters. Or I might add to a scene. Or I’ll write an ending.

“With nonfiction, I research as I write, and I chunk my nonfiction just as I do my fiction… I start anywhere, and keep going.”

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on September 24, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts