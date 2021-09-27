Writing Fiction So That Readers FEEL (Emotion Is Everything)

Writing fiction is a challenge because it’s all about the readers’ emotions. Bestselling authors are masterful at conveying emotions. They make us cringe, laugh, and weep.

When I’m reading, if an author makes me feel, I love it, even if the emotions are uncomfortable and I have to remind myself that the book is make-believe, it’s not real. This writing skill goes beyond craft, into real art. By tugging on our emotions authors pull us into the world of their books. We keep reading.

Readers have endless options for entertainment. They can drop your novel to read another one, or they can watch Netflix or hit the kitchen for a cooking session. Of course, the siren song of Facebook is always there.

So, how do you keep readers reading?