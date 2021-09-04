Writing Fiction: Use The Magic Of Suspense To Sell More - Copywriter Angela Booth

When writing fiction, write books packed with suspense

Here’s a short excerpt from the Introduction to Sell More Books Today: The Simple Secret To Successful Fiction.

What’s “suspense”?

According to Google, suspense can be defined as: “a state or feeling of excited or anxious uncertainty about what may happen.”

Synonyms for suspense include: tension, uncertainty, excitement—and my favorite: anticipation.

Suspense is essential if you want to write successful fiction. If readers stop caring about what happens next, they’ll put your novel down. They may never go back to it.