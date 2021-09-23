Writing Process: Become More Productive With 4 Easy Warmups

Use warm ups before each project, each day. They take five minutes or less. Try the suggestions below, and experiment.
1. Clear your mind: keep a writing log (useful for all writing)
A writing log is a type of journal. I use a paper notebook, propped up next to my computer’s monitor on a tablet stand.
After writing the day’s date, I note the time, and the project, as well as several sentences about the project. The sentences could be:
- Reminders;
- A goal for the number of words I want to write for the project that day, and why the goal is important;
- Negative thoughts (get them out of your head and onto the page. You’ll find that once they’re written down, they dissipate);
- Ideas for the project…