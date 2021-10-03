3 Reasons To Plot Your Novel In An Hour

Do you dislike plotting fiction? Many authors do. No matter how many novels you’ve written, plotting can be an anxiety-inducing experience.

(BTW, you can end your plotting woes for good—there’s a special offering on our best plotting program, Commercial Fiction Secrets: Plot Your Novel In 60 Minutes Or Less. It expires Friday. Check it out.)

Here’s the thing. To plot efficiently, whether you’re an outliner or a pantser, you need a process.

Without a process, you’ll struggle. Chances are that you’ll: