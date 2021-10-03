Angela Booth

3 Reasons To Plot Your Novel In An Hour

Do you dislike plotting fiction? Many authors do. No matter how many novels you’ve written, plotting can be an anxiety-inducing experience.

Here’s the thing. To plot efficiently, whether you’re an outliner or a pantser, you need a process.

Without a process, you’ll struggle. Chances are that you’ll:

  • Get fed up, and will give up on the novel;
  • Procrastinate: the novel takes you forever to finish;
  • Finish the novel, but the amount of editing required will be so overwhelming that you can’t face it;
  • Complete and publish the novel, but… It will be a disappointment.

