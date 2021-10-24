Angela Booth

Confident Writing: 20 Fun Exercises To Help You To Write Easily And Well - Copywriter Angela Booth

Write with confidence, starting today

Would you like to make writing easier, as well more enjoyable? What if you discovered how to become a confident writer?

You can become confident, more quickly than you can imagine.

It took me years to become a confident writer

Looking back, it took me at least a decade and a half to become a writer who could sit down and write any project from go to whoa—with confidence.

Slowly, imperceptibly, I changed from someone who cried real tears whenever I sat down at my typewriter, to someone whose default setting was writing.

