Fiction: 4 Reasons Writing A Series Is Easier

Want proof it makes sense to write a series? Check the catalogue of any bestselling commercial fiction author, whether self-publishing or traditionally published, and you’ll find they write series. Indeed, my first publishing contract was for a series; publishers prefer multi-book contracts because they know series sell.

In addition to selling more books, when you write a series, you:

  • Save time, because beginning a new novel is a messy process. With a series, you save setup time on each book after the first;
  • Plotting is easier (seriously);
  • Inspiration and creativity flow;
  • You feel more confident because you know the world in which you’re writing.

