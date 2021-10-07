Fiction: 4 Reasons Writing A Series Is Easier

Want proof it makes sense to write a series? Check the catalogue of any bestselling commercial fiction author, whether self-publishing or traditionally published, and you’ll find they write series. Indeed, my first publishing contract was for a series; publishers prefer multi-book contracts because they know series sell.
In addition to selling more books, when you write a series, you:
- Save time, because beginning a new novel is a messy process. With a series, you save setup time on each book after the first;
- Plotting is easier (seriously);
- Inspiration and creativity flow;
- You feel more confident because you know the world in which you’re writing.