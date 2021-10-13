Freelance Writing Secrets: Pitch It To Win It

As a writing teacher, my aim for almost two decades has been to help freelance writers to build their confidence and skills. Although the world has changed since our first creative business ezine, Creative Small Biz, was published in 2003, the fundamentals of getting freelance gigs haven’t changed much at all.

Here’s the biggest change. Today, rather than sending heavy packets of your “about me” materials via postal mail, you approach prospects via email.

That said, if you’d like a lucrative freelance writing career, you need to be aware of the secret professional writers know. What do they know?

(FYI: this week’s special is Freelance Writing: Zero To Hero — check it out.)

Freelance writing: what’s the secret professional writers know?

They know this… The basis of a great freelance writing business is pitching.

A “pitch” is an offering.

Knowing how to pitch your ideas and offerings will make your writing career profitable.