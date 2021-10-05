Plotting Fiction Essentials: A Quick Checklist

Here’s the most common pitfall which causes suffering for my fiction writing students: they treat their much-labored-over plot as if it were engraved in stone.

That’s dangerous, because “plot” is both a verb and a noun.

A tip: treat “plot” as a verb: make it an active process. Here’s why. From Plotting Fiction: 3 Reasons To Plot Your Novel In An Hour:

Your outline morphs while you write. As long as the bones of your outline are there, you are headed in the right direction; adjustments are simple.

Here’s how to plot, actively:

Plot as you go. Successful fiction contains many elements, so “plot” them into your fiction while you’re writing;

Use the checklist below. It contains the major elements of your plot. Your novel should include them all;

Relax. Every novel, novella and short story you write is different. Some projects are more challenging than others, but you become more skilled and experienced the more you write;

And speaking of writing, write. Plot actively, for every scene in your novel. Use the checklist below if you sense something missing in a scene, or in a characterization.

Let’s look at the plotting checklist; the essential elements of your plot, no matter the genre.