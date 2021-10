Let’s start at the beginning. You’re preparing to write a novel.

Scrivener tips to start writing your novel

What will your novel be about? Which genre?

You don’t have an idea in your head. Instead of staring into space, and wasting writing time, open Scrivener.

1. Use index card mode (the cork board), or outliner mode, to muse, and jot down ideas

For me, the most useful mode for brainstorming ideas is Cork Board group mode. You can create as many index cards as you like.