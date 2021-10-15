Want To Write A Novel? These Tips May Help If You’re Stressed

Last month our group discussed NaNoWriMo and stress. Our writers’ group includes authors who’ve been traditionally published, as well as self-publishing authors. It also includes aspiring authors who want to write, and would, if the whole idea of writing a book were less stressful.

One author said that her biggest stressor was doubt. Writing was her dream, what if she couldn’t do it?

You want to write a novel, but what if you can’t?

Words like “write a novel” will awaken your inner censor, and this can be disastrous when you’re writing a first draft.

Avoid placing demands on your creativity. Allow yourself to write. Accept whatever words come.

Let’s look at some tips which may help.