Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Freelance Writing Secrets: Pitch It To Win It | Main | Confident Writing: 20 Fun Exercises To Help You To Write Easily And Well - Copywriter Angela Booth »

Want To Write A Novel? These Tips May Help If You’re Stressed

Last month our group discussed NaNoWriMo and stress. Our writers’ group includes authors who’ve been traditionally published, as well as self-publishing authors. It also includes aspiring authors who want to write, and would, if the whole idea of writing a book were less stressful.

One author said that her biggest stressor was doubt. Writing was her dream, what if she couldn’t do it?

You want to write a novel, but what if you can’t?

Words like “write a novel” will awaken your inner censor, and this can be disastrous when you’re writing a first draft.

Avoid placing demands on your creativity. Allow yourself to write. Accept whatever words come.

Let’s look at some tips which may help.

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on October 15, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts