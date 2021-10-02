Write Fiction Readers Love: 3 Tips To Convey Emotions - Author Penelope Redmont

The discussion started when one author said: “Last week I caught up on my reading. I read four (genre) novels. After I finished them, I struggled to remember the characters. And the plots.”

(I won’t mention which genre she read, because in this instance it doesn’t matter. We’ve all read novels in many different genres we’ve enjoyed, but forgot quickly.)

Write fiction your readers love

When we write fiction, we’re writing entertainment. It’s escapism, to take readers into an imaginary world for a few hours. Isn’t that enough?

Yes, it is. BUT… Don’t we also want to write truly satisfying fiction? When we read fiction, we live a character’s life vicariously, until we realize: it’s just a book.

So, how do we draw readers deeply into the story, so that our novel seems believable and real? It helps to look at emotions and conveying them to our readers.

Here are three useful tips from our groups’ discussion.