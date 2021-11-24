Achieve Your Goals: Review This Year And Plan For An Amazing 2022

Your goals show you where you want to go—they’re a useful aide-memoire for your busy life, because life always gets in the way. No matter how many wishes you make, or how determined you are, life messes things up.

Indeed, as soon as you set a goal and start working towards it, you’ll strike obstacles. (Try the WOOP process when this happens.)

No matter what 2021 was like for you, take a few minutes to review the year: