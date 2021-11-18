Get Motivated: Are You Ready For 2022?

Several writers admitted they’d neglected to set goals. Although I set goals, I changed them often. At work, many projects either changed, or clients were forced to cancel them.

Something that worked for me this year: building new habits, especially giving myself fewer choices in order to avoid decision fatigue:

Instead of standing at my wardrobe each morning wondering what to wear, I made a list of clothes for the week on Sunday afternoon.

I made meal plans too. This turned out to be a great decision. Not only did our family’s diet improve because we ordered fewer takeaway meals, I saved money and time by buying in bulk. I finally got my pantry organized the way I want it.