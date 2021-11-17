Make Writing Easy: Leverage Your Brain’s Default Mode Network

From The Creative Brain is Wired Differently:

The default mode network… is involved in memory and mental simulation, so the theory is that it plays an important role in processes like mind-wandering, imagination, and spontaneous thinking.

This is amazing news. When you stop struggling, your brain idles. However, it’s anything but idle… It defaults into a creative-thinking process which uses memory and imagination.

Nice. But how does this help you to make writing easy?

Want to make writing easy? Stop trying so hard

Most writers struggle too hard to write well.

With my writing students, my favorite comment tends to be: “you’re over-thinking this.” When students let themselves go, and write, not only do they write well, but writing is easy for them.