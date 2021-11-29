Why Fix Procrastination? It May Enhance Your Creativity

But before we get to discussing apps, consider this. Maybe you’re too hard on yourself. For creative workers, procrastination—and even laziness—may have hidden benefits. Perhaps you should allow yourself to procrastinate sometimes; it may well enhance your creativity.
Should you try to fix procrastination for good?
Procrastination may be a good thing.
From Why procrastination can help fuel creativity:
Agatha Christie reported that ideas for her crime stories often came while washing up or having a bath. “I don’t think necessity is the mother of invention,” she wrote in her autobiography. “Invention, in my opinion, arises directly from idleness, possibly also from laziness.”