Write A Novel: 5-Minute Writing Tips

Discover your novel, word by word, and idea by idea

Whether you have too many ideas, or no ideas at all, you’ll discover your novel word by word, and idea by idea, just as every novelist does.

We talked about the difference between story and plot in this article:

Story is what happens. Plot on the other hand, is cause and effect. Unlike real life, in fiction there are always reasons for actions and events; it’s your job as an author to identify them.

Story comes first.

It’s unlikely that a complete story will come to you instantly. Mostly stories come bit by bit; those little bits often don’t make much sense. Trust your creative self.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on November 25, 2021

