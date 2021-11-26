Writing Fiction: Pitfalls And Tips For Naming Your Characters

The cousin went home and did searches on her character names. To her horror, she found that the antagonist (a nasty villain) in her latest cozy mystery shared a name with a real, and prominent, person in the the town in which she’d set the novel.

Unwittingly, she’d created too many similarities between the real person and the fictional character. She changed the name immediately, as well as the names of several businesses—and she set the novel in a fictional town as well.

Do you use Google to research names? Google (or any other search engine) can help you to avoid embarrassment at the least, and legal nastiness at worst.

Writing fiction: your most useful resource when naming characters

Google is your friend when you’re naming characters, businesses, and places. Always check out your characters’ names in Google before you publish.