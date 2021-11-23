Your Writing Income In 2022: Here’s How To Boost It Fast

The killer freelance mistake: thinking that asking once is enough

If you hate marketing your freelance business, chances are you’re thinking that asking for a gig once is enough.

Put yourself in your client’s position. (This applies to past, current and prospective clients.) Your client is busy, above all. He may or may not see your message. If he sees it, he thinks: “I’ll get in touch later.”

Then you’re forgotten.

Create a follow-up workflow for clients and colleagues and act on it. (There’s a sample workflow below.)

Want to boost your writing income? You need a workflow to help you to follow up

I keep my follow-up strategies in Trello, because I can see what I need to do at a glance.