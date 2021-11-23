Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Get Motivated: Are You Ready For 2022? | Main | Achieve Your Goals: Review This Year And Plan For An Amazing 2022 »

Your Writing Income In 2022: Here’s How To Boost It Fast

The killer freelance mistake: thinking that asking once is enough

If you hate marketing your freelance business, chances are you’re thinking that asking for a gig once is enough.

Put yourself in your client’s position. (This applies to past, current and prospective clients.) Your client is busy, above all. He may or may not see your message. If he sees it, he thinks: “I’ll get in touch later.”

Then you’re forgotten.

Create a follow-up workflow for clients and colleagues and act on it. (There’s a sample workflow below.)

Want to boost your writing income? You need a workflow to help you to follow up

I keep my follow-up strategies in Trello, because I can see what I need to do at a glance.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on November 23, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts