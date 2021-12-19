Bullet Journal Your Novel: Make Writing Easier

My process is simple:

One notebook per novel;

Leave the first six pages blank for the index;

Number the pages, if you’re using a notebook without page numbers;

Use Ryder Carroll’s basic bullet journal system: it’s a good one. The fancier you get, the less time you have for writing.

Let’s look at the tips.

1. Too busy to write? Spend five minutes with your bullet journal

On those days when there’s too much happening, and you don’t have time to write, spend a few minutes with your journal, reading through your topics.

If you suddenly find yourself writing, that’s OK. Keep going. You can transfer the material to Scrivener or Word tomorrow.