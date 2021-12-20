Edit Your Novel: Make It Easier

Edit your novel: have FUN with it

As novelists, we’re lucky. We can correct our mistakes very easily. If you find that your novel’s got a few errors — whether just typos, or more serious errors — you simply correct the errors, and upload the new version, long after the novel is published. So, don’t worry that you won’t catch all errors. Focus on making your book better, and do leave a little time before you edit.

As I suggested in this article on editing:

“After you finish your novel, write something else. You need to clear this novel from your mind, so that you can approach it as a reader would.”

Now let’s look at some big-picture editing tips. By “big-picture”, I mean macro edits which affect the whole book — deleting characters, changing character motivations, enhancing the the novel’s beginning and ending, and so on.

Let’s look at some tips.