Journaling In 2022: 3 Easy Tips To Achieve Your Goals

1. Avoid stress: use your journal to plan your day

Are you stressed and overwhelmed by a huge To Do list?

Most of us are. And chances are that we’re journaling in 2022 to get a handle on the tasks which matter. Have you ever noticed that many of those urgent, essential, must-do tasks never get done? Life moves on. Things stop mattering.

Our group agreed that the ONE thing which had the most effect on our productivity and peace of mind was spending five minutes planning our day.

Each day, you could make a list of tasks which are: