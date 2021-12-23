Angela Booth

Markdown: Clever Tools To Write And Publish Anywhere

If you want to write anywhere, use Markdown

When you use Markdown, you write in plain text.

From Writing Tools: Save Time, Save Energy With Markdown:

If I’m writing for a client, I create the text (with images) in Ulysses, then save as MS Word, PDF, or HTML: whatever the client prefers. Currently I’m writing a short manual for a client. As soon as a chapter’s done, Ulysses attaches it, in MS Word format, to an email message.

Markdown frees your creativity.

Let’s look at some useful Markdown tools. Although I’ve numbered them for convenience, they’re in no special order.

