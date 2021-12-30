What’s Content Creation? Make Content Work For You

Content creation: make it work for you

You can create content. Chances are you’re creating content already. If you’ve ever written a Facebook ad, or a tweet, or posted on a forum, or blogged, you’ve created content.

When I’m chatting with a writer or a client about content, another common question is: “But what can I create? Blogging takes so much time.”

People tend to have preconceived ideas about content. It’s more than blogging, or posting images on Instagram. Whether you’re hired to create content, or need to create content for your business, choose content formats which you know you can create without stress and hassle.